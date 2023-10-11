Logo
Business

South Korea central bank chief sees inflation just above 3% by year-end
FILE PHOTO: South Korea's new central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Seoul, South Korea April 21, 2022. SeongJoon Cho/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

11 Oct 2023 04:59PM
SEOUL : South Korea's central bank governor said on Wednesday he sees headline inflation slowing to just above 3 per cent by the end of this year as price pressures would cool towards the year-end despite uncertainties including global oil prices.

"Our inflation rate will go back to lower range of 3 per cent by the end of this year before converging to our target rate by the end of next year," Rhee Chang-yong told CNBC on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Morocco.

Rhee said stabilising prices is the current priority over growth as policymakers need to stay alert against a renewed flare-up in prices.

The Bank of Korea's inflation target is currently 2 per cent.

The BOK meets on Oct. 19 to determine whether it will keep interest rates steady at the current 3.50 per cent to curb price pressures or resume hiking.

South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated for a second month to 3.7 per cent in September, above market expectations, supporting prospects of the central bank maintaining its restrictive policy for some time.

Source: Reuters

