South Korea central bank chief vows to adjust policy interest rate in 2022
File photo. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov 30, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

31 Dec 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 12:06PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's central bank governor on Friday (Dec 31) said policy interest rates will need to be adjusted as an economic recovery takes shape in 2022, suggesting further tightening is in the pipeline as price pressures build.

"The degree of monetary policy easing will be adjusted appropriately in line with the improvement of economic conditions," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech ahead of the New Year.

"We should look carefully to see if there is a possibility that inflationary pressure would last longer than expected."

The BOK in November raised interest rates for the second time since the pandemic began to 1.00 per cent and revised up its inflation outlook amid growing concerns about rising household debt and consumer prices.

Data released on Friday showed annual inflation this year soared to a decade-high of 2.5 per cent to outpace the central bank's forecasts, putting the seven-member board at the BOK under pressure to raise the base rate further in January when it next reviews policy rates.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters see the interest rate reaching 1.25 per cent in the first quarter and 1.50 per cent by the end of 2022.

Source: Reuters/aj

