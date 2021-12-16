South Korea central bank chief warns against increasing threat of inflation

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank chief said on Thursday (Dec 16) he sees the increasing threat of inflation taking hold in Asia's fourth-largest economy, as global supply chain stress will add to rising costs and bottlenecks.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the Bank of Korea was closely monitoring consumer inflation as supply chain bottlenecks and rising wages add to price pressures.

Lee has previously said another rate hike in the first quarter of next year is possible as the bank will continue to withdraw the massive monetary stimulus introduced when the pandemic hit activity in 2020.