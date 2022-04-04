South Korea central bank deputy governor sees challenging Apr 14 rate review

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank senior deputy governor Lee Seung-heon said on Monday (Apr 4) that the policy review meeting later this month will be a difficult one, citing the twin challenges of dealing with higher inflationary risks and downward pressure on growth.

Lee said a thorough analysis on rising commodity prices and their impact on the local economy is crucial, along with a review of global economic conditions and uncertainties in financial markets.

The Bank of Korea board members meet on Apr 14. The bank's current base rate stands at 1.25 per cent, after policymakers stood pat at the last meeting in February following back-to-back hikes.