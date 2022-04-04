Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea central bank deputy governor sees challenging Apr 14 rate review
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea central bank deputy governor sees challenging Apr 14 rate review

South Korea central bank deputy governor sees challenging Apr 14 rate review

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 14, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

04 Apr 2022 09:47AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank senior deputy governor Lee Seung-heon said on Monday (Apr 4) that the policy review meeting later this month will be a difficult one, citing the twin challenges of dealing with higher inflationary risks and downward pressure on growth.

Lee said a thorough analysis on rising commodity prices and their impact on the local economy is crucial, along with a review of global economic conditions and uncertainties in financial markets.

The Bank of Korea board members meet on Apr 14. The bank's current base rate stands at 1.25 per cent, after policymakers stood pat at the last meeting in February following back-to-back hikes.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Bank of Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us