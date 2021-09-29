South Korea central bank names economics PhD as new board member

SEOUL: South Korea's central bank on Wednesday (Sep 29) nominated an economist with expertise in macro-economic policies to join the bank's seven-member board, as it considers further policy tightening to shift away from pandemic-era monetary settings.

Park Ki-young, 50, replaces Koh Seung-beom, who left the board in early August to head the Financial Services Commission regulatory body.

Park will serve until April 20. 2023, when Koh's term was due to end.

The appointment, whose term is expected to begin soon, comes as the bank is trimming its pandemic-era stimulus as price pressures build and as policymakers worry household debt could become unsustainable, hurting people's purchasing power and long-term growth.

Many market participants have expected Governor Lee Ju-yeol to tap someone with hawkish footing, as Koh was one of the most hawkish members on the board who argued the BOK should hike rates to address growing financial imbalances.

Park was briefly a BOK official in 1999 before he pursued further studies at The University of Maryland in the United States.

The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent in August, the first hike in almost three years and the first major Asian central bank to shift away from pandemic-era monetary stimulus.