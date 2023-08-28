Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea clears path for Hyundai Motor strike -union
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea clears path for Hyundai Motor strike -union

South Korea clears path for Hyundai Motor strike -union

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

28 Aug 2023 01:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Hyundai Motor's unionised workers have won permission to go on strike, the union said on Monday, raising the probability of the company's first wage-related industrial action in five years.

The National Labor Relations Commission, a South Korean government organisation that handles labour disputes, cleared the way for strike action at the country's top car maker, the Hyundai Motor union said in a statement.

The commission recognised large differences in positions between the company's management and union, Yonhap News Agency said on Monday. A commission spokesperson was not available for comment.

The union said it would gather on Wednesday to decide what the next move would be. Members had voted on Friday to walk out unless the company accepted demands for wage increases and an extension of the retirement age.

Union officials have said they would continue talks with management regardless.

If the strike goes forward, it would be the first such action in five years related to wage negotiations at Hyundai Motor and could disrupt delivery of some popular vehicles. Hyundai has been struggling to ramp up production because of prolonged component shortages.

The strike could cause up to 1 trillion won ($755.37 million) in operating losses, and put pressure on domestic sales as there is little backlog to sell, KB Securities said in a research note on Monday.

($1 = 1,323.8600 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.