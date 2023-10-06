Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea considers US$50.5 million fine against Google, Apple over app market practices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea considers US$50.5 million fine against Google, Apple over app market practices

South Korea considers US$50.5 million fine against Google, Apple over app market practices
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
South Korea considers US$50.5 million fine against Google, Apple over app market practices
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is pictured outside an Apple store in Lille, France, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
06 Oct 2023 10:08AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 10:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Friday (Oct 6) that Alphabet's Google and Apple have abused their dominant app market position and warned of possible fines totalling up to US$50.5 million.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said in a statement that the two tech giants forced app developers into specific payment methods and caused unfair delay in app review.

The KCC is notifying the companies for corrective action, and will deliberate on the fines, the statement said.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In 2021, South Korea passed an amendment to the Telecommunication Business Act banning app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

The KCC said that Google and Apple's enforcement of certain payment methods, and Apple's "discriminatory charging of fees to domestic app developers" is likely to undermine the law's purpose of promoting fair competition.

After hearing from the companies, the regulator could decide to impose fines of up to 68 billion won (US$50.47 million), including 47.5 billion won for Google and 20.5 billion won for Apple, KCC said.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Google Apple South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.