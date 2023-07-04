South Korea consumer inflation hits 21-month low

SEOUL :South Korea's consumer inflation slowed more than expected and hit a 21-month low, official data showed on Tuesday, weighed by falling oil and agricultural product prices.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 per cent in June from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 3.3 per cent in May and a median forecast of 2.85 per cent in a Reuters survey of economists.

It softened for a fifth consecutive month and marked the weakest annual increase since September 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 3.5 per cent from 3.9 per cent a month before, marking the slowest annual rise since May, 2022.

The headline index was flat on a monthly basis, compared with a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month and a 0.2 per cent increase expected by economists.

Prices of petroleum products dropped 4.0 per cent over a month and agricultural products fell 0.9 per cent, but public utility prices rose 2.2 per cent.

Services prices rose 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, weaker than 3.7 per cent in May and the slowest in 14 months.

South Korea's central bank has kept monetary policy unchanged since its last interest rate hike in January and its tightening campaign is widely expected to be over. The bank next meets on July 13.