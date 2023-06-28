Logo
Business

South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat
Business

South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat

South Korea consumer sentiment extends gains, inflation expectations flat

A customer picks up a lunch box at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran/FILE PHOTO

28 Jun 2023 05:02AM
SEOUL : Consumer sentiment in South Korea ticked further up in June to the highest in just over a year, while inflation expectations remained unchanged, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 100.7 in June from 98.0 in May, the highest since May 2022, according to the Bank of Korea's monthly survey of consumers.

The latest index snapped a 12-month streak below 100, which separates optimism from pessimism compared with the average of last two decades.

The median of consumers' inflation expectations for the next 12 months remained the same as last month at 3.5 per cent, which marked its lowest since May 2022, the survey showed.

Source: Reuters

