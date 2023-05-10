Logo
South Korea current account swings back to surplus in March

FILE PHOTO: Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

10 May 2023 07:26AM (Updated: 10 May 2023 07:55AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's current account balance in March ended a two-month run of deficit to post a surplus, but suffered its biggest quarterly deficit in more than 14 years during the January-March period, data showed on Wednesday.

The country posted a $0.27 billion current account surplus in March, after setting a deficit in each of the preceding two months, the Bank of Korea data showed.

For the first quarter of this year, it posted a deficit of $4.46 billion, the biggest since the third quarter of 2008.

Source: Reuters

