Business

South Korea cuts policy interest rates as expected
South Korea cuts policy interest rates as expected

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

29 May 2025 08:58AM
SEOUL :South Korea's central bank cut interest rates for a fourth time in the current easing cycle on Thursday as Washington's attempts to reorder global trade fanned downside risks for economic growth and inflation.

The Bank of Korea's seven-member board voted to cut its benchmark interest rate to 2.50 per cent at its monetary policy review, an outcome expected by all 36 economists polled by Reuters.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a news conference at around 0210 GMT, which will be live-streamed via YouTube.

Source: Reuters
