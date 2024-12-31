South Korea Dec inflation +1.9% y/y, faster than expected

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation quickened in December, exceeding market expectations, official data showed on Tuesday, but it was still lower than the central bank's target.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 per cent in December from a year earlier, after a rise of 1.5 per cent in November, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the fastest year-on-year rise in four months and faster than a median 1.7 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters survey of economists, but weaker than the central bank's medium-term target of 2 per cent.

In 2024, the CPI rose 2.3 per cent, after rising 3.6 per cent in 2023, marking the slowest annual rise in four years.