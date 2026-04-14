SEOUL, April 14 : South Korea's National Pension Fund Management Committee will discuss on Tuesday improvements to the state-run pension fund's overseas investment, the welfare minister said.

Minister Jeong Eun-kyung said that foreign exchange volatility, which directly affects the pension fund's investment, was high amid the Middle East conflict, in opening remarks at a regular committee meeting to review investment strategies.

The government plans to announce this month the results of its "New Framework nL1N40D053" discussion between pension fund officials and foreign exchange authorities to balance the fund's earnings and market stability.