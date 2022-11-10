Logo
Business

South Korea to ease mortgage rules from Dec. 1
Business

South Korea to ease mortgage rules from Dec. 1

South Korea to ease mortgage rules from Dec. 1

FILE PHOTO: A building which is currently under construction is seen above a fog during a rainy day in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

10 Nov 2022 07:31AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 07:31AM)
SEOUL : South Korea will ease lending rules for most of Seoul and in the outskirts of Seoul starting Dec. 1 as the once-hot property market has cooled amid rising interest rates.

The government on Thursday said first-home buyers in Seoul will be able to borrow up to 50 per cent of the property value, up from as low as 20 per cent currently in Seoul.

The changes will be effective starting Dec. 1, as the government brought forward easing of rules from next year to help soft landing of the property market now seen to hurt economic growth.

The red-hot five-year property boom in Asia's fourth largest economy has run out of steam, as a total of 250 basis points of interest rate hikes since August last year has brought pain in the market.

The number of apartment transactions in Seoul for September stood at 615, the record low since relevant data began to be compiled in 2006.

Source: Reuters

