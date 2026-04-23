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South Korea economic growth roared past estimates in Q1, thanks to chips
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South Korea economic growth roared past estimates in Q1, thanks to chips

South Korea economic growth roared past estimates in Q1, thanks to chips

People walk at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, August 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

23 Apr 2026 07:31AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2026 07:35AM)
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SEOUL, April 23 : South Korea's economy beat expectations in the first quarter of 2026 to record the fastest growth since mid-2020, as booming semiconductor demand offset the drag of weak public spending, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.7 per cent in the January-March quarter from the prior three months, the Bank of Korea said, blowing through the median Reuters poll estimate of 1.0 per cent by a wide margin.

The gain marks the strongest quarterly jump since the third quarter of 2020 for Asia's fourth-largest economy, when it was on a post-pandemic rebound.

Growth was driven by a 5.1 per cent jump in exports, led by shipments of "IT components including semiconductors" used in artificial intelligence infrastructure, the BOK said.

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Private consumption rose 0.5 per cent after showing tentative signs of recovery in January and February as household confidence improved, while government expenditure grew just 0.1 per cent.

Facility investment gained 4.8 per cent after shrinking 1.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2025.

From a year earlier, South Korea's economy grew 3.6 per cent, compared with a 1.6 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter and beating a median estimate for 2.7 per cent growth.

Source: Reuters
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