Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea export downturn slows, trade balance swings to surplus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea export downturn slows, trade balance swings to surplus

South Korea export downturn slows, trade balance swings to surplus

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

01 Jul 2023 08:28AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2023 10:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL :South Korea's export downturn slowed in June, with auto exports extending robust rises and semiconductors narrowing their decline, as the bellwether Asian economy posted its first trade surplus since early last year.

Shipments from Asia's fourth-largest economy, offering one of the earliest snapshots of monthly global trade, fell 6.0 per cent in June from a year earlier to $54.24 billion in June, narrowing from a 15.2 per cent drop in May, trade ministry data showed on Saturday.

The ministry said the improvement in the trade balance may pause in July and August due to seasonal factors but was expected to get back on track and exports swing back to growth.

The export drop was deeper than the 3.0 per cent forecast in a Reuters survey but still the second smallest in a downturn that began in October.

Exports of semiconductors fell 28.0 per cent, the smallest decline in eight months. Automobile exports rose 58.3 per cent, extending gains to a 12th month, while ship exports jumped 98.6 per cent.

Shipments to China fell 19.0 per cent, the smallest decline since October, while those to the United States fell 1.9 per cent in their third month of decline. Exports to the European Union rose 9.2 per cent.

Imports fell 11.7 per cent to $53.11 billion, narrowing from a 14.0 per cent fall the previous month and less than the 11.0 per cent decline expected by economists.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $1.13 billion in June after 15 months of deficits for the export-reliant economy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.