South Korea exports fall for 11th month, but at milder pace

SEOUL :South Korean exports fell for an 11th consecutive month in August versus a year earlier, but the decline was milder than the previous month as well as market expectations.

Overseas sales from Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 8.4 per cent year-on-year to $51.87 billion in August, trade data showed on Friday, after a 16.4 per cent drop in July - the worst in six months.

The August figure was better than the median forecast for an 11.6 per cent decline in a Reuters survey of economists, beating all but one of 22 estimates.

The decline in China-bound exports softened to 20 per cent from 25 per cent the previous month, while shipments to the United States rose 2 per cent after four months of decline. Those to the European Union also swung back to positive with a 3 per cent rise.

Exports of semiconductors fell 21 per cent, milder than the 34 per cent fall of the previous month, and petrochemical products lost 12 per cent. However, automobiles rose 29 per cent and ships jumped 35 per cent.

It was the 11th consecutive month South Korea's exports fell on an annual basis, the longest period since January 2020. The government expects exports to swing to growth from October.

"Despite the seasonal factor of summer vacations, the trade balance remained in surplus on robust exports of major products, such as automobiles and machineries, and an improvement in semiconductor exports," Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang said.

Imports fell 22.8 per cent to $51 billion, after a 25.4 per cent drop the month before. Economists had expected a 23.2 per cent decline.

As a result, South Korea posted a trade surplus of $0.87 billion in August - after a surplus of $1.65 billion in July and $1.15 billion in June - in contrast to economists' predictions for a deficit.