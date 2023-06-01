South Korea exports fall for 8th month but pace eases for chip, China shipments

SEOUL :South Korea's exports fell for an eighth straight month in May in annual terms, but the pace was slower than expected with signs that the worst had passed for chip and China-bound shipments.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 15.2 per cent year-on-year to $52.24 billion in May, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, compared with a drop of 14.3 per cent in April and a 16.8 per cent decline tipped in a Reuters survey.

The down streak is the longest run of year-on-year decline since January 2020 and has been mostly caused by weak demand for semiconductors, for which the main customer is China.

Despite one less working day in May, the total value of exported goods was higher than the previous month's $49.58 billion. Compared with a year earlier, there were 1.5 less working days, setting unfavourable base effects.

"We believe South Korea's exports have already hit the bottom in the second quarter and will swing to growth from the third quarter, albeit not dramatically with the Chinese economy recovering more slowly than previously thought," said economist Chun Kyu-yeon at Hana Securities.

Still, China's factory activity unexpectedly swung to growth in May, driven by improved production and demand, a survey showed.

By destination, shipments to China slid 20.8 per cent. It was the 12th straight annual loss, but the pace eased to the slowest in seven months. Those to the United States and European Union declined 1.5 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively.

Exports of semiconductors, South Korea's biggest selling item, dropped 36.2 per cent, extending losses to a 10th consecutive month, though it improved from April's 41.0 per cent drop. Shipments of petroleum products fell 33.2 per cent, while cars jumped 49.4 per cent.

Trade Minister Lee Chang-Yang said after the data release the country's trade balance is likely to improve significantly in June.

In May, imports fell 14.0 per cent to $54.34 billion, faster than the 13.3 per cent fall seen in April and the fastest since August 2020, but it was milder than a 14.5 per cent decline forecast in the survey.

That brought the country's monthly trade balance to a deficit of $2.10 billion in May. It was the 15th month in a row that the export-reliant economy suffered a trade deficit but the smallest amount since May 2022.

Separate data showed on Thursday South Korean manufacturers reported in May the smallest fall in new export orders in their 15-month of decline, suggesting a possible recovery in overseas demand going forward.