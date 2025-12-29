Logo
Logo

Business

South Korea exports hit record high in 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

South Korea exports hit record high in 2025

South Korea exports hit record high in 2025

Cranes and shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

29 Dec 2025 01:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, ‌Dec 29 : South Korea's exports this year have surpassed $700 billion for the first time, the ‌trade ministry said ‌on Monday.

The milestone of $700 billion was hit as of 0403 GMT on Monday, the ‍ministry said.

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy recorded an all-time high of $683.6 ​billion ‌in 2024, up 8.1 per cent from a ​year earlier. 

Exports stood at a ⁠cumulative $640.1 billion ‌for the ​January-November period. Data for the full month ‍of December will be ⁠reported on Thursday. 

(Reporting ​by Jihoon ‌Lee; Editing ‍by ​Kate Mayberry)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement