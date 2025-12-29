South Korea exports hit record high in 2025

SEOUL, Dec 29 : South Korea's exports this year have surpassed $700 billion for the first time, the trade ministry said on Monday.
The milestone of $700 billion was hit as of 0403 GMT on Monday, the ministry said.
Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy recorded an all-time high of $683.6 billion in 2024, up 8.1 per cent from a year earlier.
Exports stood at a cumulative $640.1 billion for the January-November period. Data for the full month of December will be reported on Thursday.
