Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea exports jump 28.7% for first 10 days of May, trade deficit at US$3.72 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea exports jump 28.7% for first 10 days of May, trade deficit at US$3.72 billion

South Korea exports jump 28.7% for first 10 days of May, trade deficit at US$3.72 billion

A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jul 9, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

11 May 2022 08:11AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 10:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of May jumped 28.7 per cent from the same period a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Wednesday (May 11).

The country's imports grew at a faster pace of 34.7 per cent, bringing the trade balance to a US$3.72 billion deficit for the period.

Exports of semiconductors expanded 10.8 per cent and petroleum products surged 256.3 per cent.

Shipments to China expanded 9.6 per cent, while those to the United States and European Union increased 30.1 per cent and 27.1 per cent, respectively.

Exports grew 8.9 per cent on average per working day.

 

 

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us