South Korea exports seen swinging to growth from Oct, finance minister says

SEOUL : South Korea's exports are seen swinging back to growth starting from October in a slower recovery than the government had expected, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, while uncertainty over China's economy still remains a risk.

"The possibility is high for the trade balance to post surpluses from September in trend and exports to turn positive from October," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters.

"However, the recovery will be rather gradual than strong in the beginning," Choo added.

Last month, South Korea's exports fell for the tenth straight month in annual terms and at the steepest pace in more than three years, raising concerns that the downturn may drag on longer than expected amid weak demand, most notably from China.

Choo said the heavily trade-reliant economy will still grow about twice as fast in the second half of the year as it did in the first half, when the economy grew 0.9 per cent, maintaining the government's projection made in early July based on expected growth in semiconductor demand.

However, he flagged risks from slower growth in China due to its real estate crisis.

On the won, which is trading around three-month lows, Choo said authorities were closely monitoring the currency market and would consider stabilising measures if excessive herd-like behaviour was seen.

The government has also decided to extend domestic tax breaks on oil products again for two more months to the end of October amid rising energy prices, Choo said.

The latest extension of these fuel tax breaks, however, is unlikely to have a major impact on exports from one of Asia's top fuel exporters in the near term given robust margins available for selling on the international market, according to some analysts.

"We are expecting minimal impact to (fuel) exports given strong product cracks for gasoline and diesel now, which will incentivise the margin-oriented refiners in South Korea to still maximise exports," said Ivan Mathews, FGE's head of Asia refining.

Asia refining margins for gasoline and 10ppm sulphur diesel have been trading at four-month and six-month highs respectively over the last two weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.