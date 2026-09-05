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South Korea exports surpass full-year record, hit $709.4 billion YTD
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Business

South Korea exports surpass full-year record, hit $709.4 billion YTD

South Korea exports surpass full-year record, hit $709.4 billion YTD

Imported vehicles are parked at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

05 Sep 2026 01:55PM
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SEOUL, Sept 5 : South Korea's exports reached $709.4 billion so far this year, surpassing last year's annual record, the customs office said on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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