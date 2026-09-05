South Korea exports surpass full-year record, hit $709.4 billion YTD

SEOUL, Sept 5 : South Korea's exports reached $709.4 billion so far this year, surpassing last year's annual record, the customs office said on Saturday.
Source: Reuters
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SEOUL, Sept 5 : South Korea's exports reached $709.4 billion so far this year, surpassing last year's annual record, the customs office said on Saturday.
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