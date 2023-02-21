South Korea Feb 1-20 exports fall 2.3% despite more working days

SEOUL : South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of February fell 2.3 per cent from the same period a year before, customs agency data showed on Tuesday.

The country's imports rose 9.3 per cent, however, bringing the trade balance for the period to a deficit of $5.99 billion.

By destination, shipments to China dropped 22.7 per cent, outweighing 29.3 per cent and 18.0 per cent gains for U.S. and EU-bound shipments, respectively. By product, semiconductor sales fell 43.9 per cent, although cars rose 56.6 per cent.

On average per working day, exports fell 14.9 per cent. There were two more working days than a year before, due to the timing difference in Lunar New Year holidays.