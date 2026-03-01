Logo
Logo

Business

South Korea Feb exports beat forecasts, rise for ninth month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

South Korea Feb exports beat forecasts, rise for ninth month

South Korea Feb exports beat forecasts, rise for ninth month

Shipping containers are seen at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

01 Mar 2026 08:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, March 1 : South Korea's exports extended their growth streak to a ninth month in February as strong chip sales continued to underpin overall shipments even as uncertainties regarding U.S. tariffs cloud the outlook.

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy, a bellwether for global trade, increased 29.0 per cent in February from a year earlier to $67.45 billion, trade data showed, beating the median forecast of a 24.0 per cent gain in a Reuters poll of economists.

Imports gained 7.5 per cent, slower than the 13.0 per cent estimated in the poll.

The preliminary trade balance stood at $15.51 billion in February.

"Semiconductor exports jumped 160.9 per cent to again record their highest monthly performance ever and exceeded $20 billion in value for three consecutive months, driven by strong demand thanks to AI investment and a surge in memory prices," the trade ministry said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement