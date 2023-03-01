Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea February exports fall for fifth month, with pace easing on calendar effects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea February exports fall for fifth month, with pace easing on calendar effects

South Korea February exports fall for fifth month, with pace easing on calendar effects

FILE PHOTO: Trucks are parked at a terminal of the Inland Container Depot in Uiwang, South Korea, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

01 Mar 2023 08:27AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 08:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's exports fell in February for a fifth straight month in annual terms, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, although at a slower pace than in January due mainly to calendar effects related to national holidays.

Outbound shipments from Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 7.5 per cent to $50.10 billion in February from a year earlier, whereas imports rose 3.6 per cent to $55.40 billion. As a result, the country posted a monthly trade deficit of $5.30 billion.

Exports fell by a slower pace than a 16.6 per cent drop in January mostly because there were two more working days in February this year than in the same month of 2022 due to the different timing of the Lunar New Year holidays. On average per working day, they dropped 15.9 per cent.

In a Reuters survey, exports in February were forecast to be 8.7 per cent less than a year earlier whereas imports were seen growing 4.0 per cent from a year before.

Shipments to China, in their ninth month of decline, slumped 24.2 per cent. Those to the United States and European Union rose 16.2 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively.

Semiconductor exports fell 42.5 per cent, those of cars jumped 47.1 per cent and petroleum product shipments rose 12.0 per cent.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol last week convened a meeting of economy ministers and told them to do whatever they could to avert a widely expected decline in 2023 exports.

The government expects exports to fall 4.5 per cent in 2023, following a 6.1 per cent gain in 2022.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.