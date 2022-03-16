South Korea's February jobless rate hits record low

SEOUL: South Korea's annual unemployment rate fell to the lowest on record in February, with jobs growth staying at a near 22-year-high, though the increase was mainly due to a low base and the government's fiscal spending.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month dropped to 2.7 per cent, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday (Mar 16), the lowest since data releases began in June 1999. It came in at 3.6 per cent in January.

The number of employed increased by 1.037 million from a year earlier in February, not far from January's jobs growth of 1.135 million, which was the most since March 2000.

The country lost jobs for a 12th straight month through March 2020 to February 2021, while the jobless rate soared to over a 20-year high of 5.2 per cent in January 2021, as the coronavirus hit the nation's labour market.

A breakdown of data showed 254,000 jobs were added in healthcare and social services, a quarter of the total number, while some 135,000 jobs were added in transportation and warehouses.

Jobs in the wholesale and retail industry, however, continued to shrink, losing 47,000 jobs from a year earlier. Those in the key manufacturing sector rose 32,000, but that was less than a month earlier and growth remained weak.

To shore up the economy, the government has allocated about a third of the total government expenditure to welfare and jobs, and promised to spend about 70 per cent of the annual fiscal budget during the first half of 2022.