Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea's February jobless rate hits record low
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea's February jobless rate hits record low

South Korea's February jobless rate hits record low

File photo. A man looks at a document during a job fair in Seoul, South Korea, on Apr 12, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

16 Mar 2022 08:13AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 08:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's annual unemployment rate fell to the lowest on record in February, with jobs growth staying at a near 22-year-high, though the increase was mainly due to a low base and the government's fiscal spending.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month dropped to 2.7 per cent, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday (Mar 16), the lowest since data releases began in June 1999. It came in at 3.6 per cent in January.

The number of employed increased by 1.037 million from a year earlier in February, not far from January's jobs growth of 1.135 million, which was the most since March 2000.

The country lost jobs for a 12th straight month through March 2020 to February 2021, while the jobless rate soared to over a 20-year high of 5.2 per cent in January 2021, as the coronavirus hit the nation's labour market.

A breakdown of data showed 254,000 jobs were added in healthcare and social services, a quarter of the total number, while some 135,000 jobs were added in transportation and warehouses.

Jobs in the wholesale and retail industry, however, continued to shrink, losing 47,000 jobs from a year earlier. Those in the key manufacturing sector rose 32,000, but that was less than a month earlier and growth remained weak.

To shore up the economy, the government has allocated about a third of the total government expenditure to welfare and jobs, and promised to spend about 70 per cent of the annual fiscal budget during the first half of 2022.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

South Korea employment

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us