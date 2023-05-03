Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year

South Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea fin min seeking to get domestic bonds into WGBI this year
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
03 May 2023 03:15PM (Updated: 03 May 2023 03:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INCHEON, South Korea : South Korea is seeking to have its domestic bonds added to a key international market index this year although the decision may not be made until September next year, the country's finance minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government has said it hoped its bonds would be added to FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) as early as this year, a move that is widely expected to bring fresh foreign funds into domestic capital markets.

"Under the usual timetable, it will be September next year, but the government will make maximum efforts to make it happen earlier than that," Choo Kyung-ho told Reuters.

Choo also said that reviving a currency swap arrangement with Japan had not been discussed in meetings this week with his Japanese counterpart, although it expects to expand economic cooperation with Tokyo as diplomatic relations improve.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.