Business

South Korea finance minister to discuss economic risk factors with top economic, financial officials

30 Sep 2021 09:29AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 09:23AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday he will discuss current risk factors to the economy such as rising household debt, pre-emptive market stabilisation measures and contingency plans with top economic and financial officials.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki's remarks come as the meeting with the central bank governor and chiefs of the Financial Services commission and Financial Supervisory Service began at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Hong also added that the ministry will prepare and announce household debt-related measures in October.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

