Business

South Korea Finance Minister sees inflation easing by April-May
Business

South Korea Finance Minister sees inflation easing by April-May

South Korea Finance Minister sees inflation easing by April-May

FILE PHOTO-South Korea Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho attends the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, on Indonesia resort island of Bali, on July 15, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

10 Feb 2023 08:53AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 08:53AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's finance minister reaffirmed on Friday his view that consumer prices would ease around the April-May months, a week after data showed the country's annual inflation had unexpectedly ticked up in January.

"The inflation data will get better to a level we need to worry about less than at present," Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a forum hosted by senior domestic media editors, while giving no specific forecast.

South Korea's consumer price index rose 5.2 per cent in January from a year before, picking up speed from a 5.0 per cent gain in December 2022 and above market expectations for 5.0 per cent growth.

Choo said he has been meeting frequently with the head of the central bank to exchange views on current issues, but declined to comment on interest rates, noting that monetary policy was the preserve of the Bank of Korea.

He said an anticipated pick-up in China's economic growth after its shift away from COVID-related restrictions would be positive for South Korea's economy, although the country needs to continue efforts to diversify export markets.

Source: Reuters

