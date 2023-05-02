Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea finance minister: South Korea, Japan, China cooperation more important as world economy at inflection point
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea finance minister: South Korea, Japan, China cooperation more important as world economy at inflection point

South Korea finance minister: South Korea, Japan, China cooperation more important as world economy at inflection point

South Korea Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho attends the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

02 May 2023 07:33AM (Updated: 02 May 2023 07:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INCHEON, South Korea : South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday that the trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and China has became more important as the global economy stands at an inflection point.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said such cooperation would not only help the three countries, which account for more than 20 per cent of the world economy, but also the Asian region and the world, during his opening remarks at a trilateral meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

The countries' economic leaders met on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting of the board of governors held in Incheon, South Korea.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.