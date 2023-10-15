Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea to fine two Hong Kong banks for naked short-selling
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea to fine two Hong Kong banks for naked short-selling

15 Oct 2023 12:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's stock market watchdog said on Sunday it found two Hong Kong-based investment banks had engaged in naked short-selling, which would likely result in record fines.

The two unnamed investment banks made naked short-selling transactions of a total 40 billion won ($29.58 million) and 16 billion won, respectively, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

Naked short selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

The violations by the global banks were over long periods, for nine months through May 2022 and five months through December 2021, respectively, and expected to result in record amounts of fines, the FSS said.

The FSS said such violations, which came against authorities' efforts to provide a more favourable environment for foreign investors, should be prevented from recurring and that it would also look into practices at other similar investment banks.

($1 = 1,352.2100 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.