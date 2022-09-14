Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

South Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov 2, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

14 Sep 2022 02:38PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 02:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea levied millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday (Sep 14), as Meta considers fighting the decision in court.

In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won (US$50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won (US$22 million).

Google did not have an immediate comment.

A Meta spokesperson said, "While we respect the commission's decision, we are confident that we work with our clients in a legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations. As such, we do not agree with the commission's decision, and will be open to all options including seeking a ruling from the court."

The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

South Korea Google Meta Platforms

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.