Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea FX reserves fall again in Oct as won weakens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea FX reserves fall again in Oct as won weakens

South Korea FX reserves fall again in Oct as won weakens

FILE PHOTO: A South Korea won note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

03 Nov 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 05:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's foreign exchange reserves shrank for a third consecutive month in October, although by a relatively small amount, partly due to efforts of taming the won's fall against the U.S. dollar, the central bank said on Thursday.

The country's foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.76 billion last month to $414.01 billion, data released by the Bank of Korea showed. It had dropped by $19.67 billion in September, which was the second-biggest monthly drop on record.

The central bank cited efforts to contain the weakening won as a factor for the decline, which it said more than offset gains of reserves in dollar value coming from the U.S. unit's drop in value against major currencies.

October marked the 10th out of the past 12 months that South Korea's foreign exchange reserves shrank, as the won lost 18 per cent of its value against the dollar over the 12-month period.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.