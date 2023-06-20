Logo
Business

South Korea to gradually normalise regulations on banks from H2
Business

People walk on a zebra crossing in front of the buliding of Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO

20 Jun 2023 11:00AM
SEOUL : South Korea will gradually unwind relaxed regulations on banks from the second half of this year, the country's financial regulator said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said it would normalise the loan-to-deposit ratio requirement on lenders from July. The ratio had been eased to 105 per cent from the usual 100 per cent late last year in response to a credit crunch in domestic financial markets and extended early this year amid global banking turmoil.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirement - a proportion of net cash outflows that each bank has to hold as highly liquid assets - will be raised to 95 per cent for the second half of this year, from 92.5 per cent at present, according to the statement.

The degree of further tightening of the LCR requirement, which was lowered during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be determined at the end of this year with consideration of market conditions, the FSC said.

"In case of an unexpected financial market crisis, the government will proactively review and swiftly implement necessary measures such as a pause on normalisation or easing of regulation ratios," the FSC added.

Source: Reuters

