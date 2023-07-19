South Korea to hike minimum wage by 2.5% in 2024, smallest in three years

SEOUL: South Korea has decided to raise the minimum wage by a three-year low of 2.5 per cent in 2024, its Minimum Wage Commission said on Wednesday (Jul 19), amid slowing growth and high inflation.

The minimum hourly wage will be raised to 9,860 won (US$7.80) next year, up from 9,620 won this year, the commission said.

The figure was reached after 110 days of discussion, the most number of days it has ever taken reach an agreement.

It will be the smallest increase since 2021, when the wage was raised by a record low of 1.5 per cent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.