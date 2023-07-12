Logo
Business

South Korea household borrowing at record high as mortgage demand jumps
South Korea household borrowing at record high as mortgage demand jumps

FILE PHOTO: People walk on a zebra crossing in front of the buliding of Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/FILE PHOTO

12 Jul 2023 11:01AM
SEOUL : South Korea's household borrowing surged to a record high in June and by the biggest amount in 21 months, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as demand grew for mortgage loans.

Total household borrowing from banks grew by 5.9 trillion won ($4.56 billion) to a record 1,062.3 trillion won at the end of the month, according to the Bank of Korea.

It was the third monthly rise after increases of 4.2 trillion won and 2.3 trillion won in May and April, respectively, and the biggest since September 2021.

"It is too early to say whether the pace is too fast," a central bank official said during a media briefing, adding that the trend would have to be watched further to make an assessment.

Mortgage loans jumped by 7.0 trillion won compared with 4.2 trillion won the previous month. That was the biggest increase since February 2020.

($1 = 1,293.7700 won)

Source: Reuters

