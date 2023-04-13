Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea import prices drop in March at fastest pace in 27 months
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea import prices drop in March at fastest pace in 27 months

South Korea import prices drop in March at fastest pace in 27 months

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

13 Apr 2023 05:01AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's import prices dropped in March at their fastest pace in 27 months, dragged down by weaker oil prices, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The import price index, measured in the local won currency, fell 6.9 per cent in March from the same month a year before, much faster than the 0.7 per cent annual fall recorded in February and the fastest since December 2020.

The export price index dropped 6.4 per cent, faster than the 2.6 per cent annual decline in the previous month and the fastest since August 2020.

Dubai oil prices were on average 29.2 per cent lower in March than a year before, and 4.4 per cent lower than a month before, the Bank of Korea said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.