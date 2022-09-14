Logo
South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August: Customs
14 Sep 2022 11:22PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 12:08AM)
SEOUL: South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Thursday (Sep 14).

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12.9 million tonnes of crude last month against 11 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

Source: Reuters

