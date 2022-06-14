Logo
South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for May: Customs
FILE PHOTO: A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

14 Jun 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 12:35AM)
SEOUL: South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for May and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Wednesday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10.8 million tonnes of crude last month against 10.9 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

Source: Reuters

