South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October: Customs
FILE PHOTO: An employee fuels a motorcycle at a SK Energy gas station in central Seoul June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Woohae Cho (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS COMMODITIES)

14 Nov 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2021 11:39PM)
SEOUL: S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for October and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 11.4 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.1 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

Source: Reuters

