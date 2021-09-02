South Korea's inflation in August stays at 9-year peak, beating forecast

SEOUL: South Korea's August consumer inflation stayed at a nine-year peak fuelled by a continued spike in prices of fresh food due to a heat wave and the rising cost of oil products, housing rental and other services.

The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 2.6 per cent from a year earlier, Statistics Korea said, unchanged from July and beating the 2.3 per cent increase tipped in a Reuters survey.

The 2.6 per cent rise was first seen in May, when inflation marked the fastest pace since April 2012, and continued to stay above the central bank's 2 per cent target for a fifth straight month.

Thursday's (Sep 2) data comes a week after the Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years, becoming the first major Asian central bank to shift away from pandemic-era monetary settings as ballooning consumer debt created new threats for the economy.