Business

South Korea inflation softens to one-year low of 4.2% in March
South Korea inflation softens to one-year low of 4.2% in March

FILE PHOTO: An office worker eats his lunch at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

04 Apr 2023 07:03AM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 07:18AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation eased to a one-year low in March, coming in slightly below economists' expectations, official data showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index was 4.2 per cent higher in March than a year earlier, compared with gains of 4.8 per cent in February and a 4.3 per cent forecast in a Reuters survey.

It was the slowest annual rise since March 2022.

The index rose 0.2 per cent on a monthly basis, after a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month, according to the Statistics Korea. It matched economists' expectation for a 0.2 per cent rise.

The softening comes as worries about the global banking sector and local economic prospects have prompted investors to increase their bets that the South Korean central bank's tightening cycle is over.

A breakdown of the data showed prices of petroleum products were 14.2 per cent lower than a year before, leading to the slowing inflation in March. Livestock products also fell 1.5 per cent.

The finance ministry and central bank had predicted inflation would keep heading downward after the settlement of supply disruptions for some materials and the cooling in demand following aggressive interest-rate hikes globally.

The data comes a week before the April 11 policy meeting of the Bank of Korea, whose pause in late February after a year of successive interest rate hikes was widely taken as suggesting the end of its tightening cycle.

Source: Reuters

