South Korea lifts interest rates from record low as debt concerns grow

SEOUL: The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years on Thursday (Aug 26), becoming the first major Asian central bank to shift away from pandemic-era monetary settings as surging household debt created new threats for the economy.

The BOK's monetary policy board raised the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent, as expected by 16 of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The benchmark KOSPI fell sharply after the rate decision, while the South Korean won strengthened.

Policymakers had been signalling higher rates since May but expectations for a hike were pared recently due to South Korea's latest COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced Asia's fourth-largest economy into semi-lockdown.

Central banks around the world are laying the groundwork for a transition away from crisis-era stimulus as what began as emergency support for collapsing growth now overheats many economies.

Most central banks that have raised rates this year are among emerging economies, concerned about capital flight and imported inflation. In Asia, Sri Lanka raised rates last week, making it the first in the region to do so.

The new policy represents a calculated risk that the South Korean economy, which continues to rebound from a sharp downturn from the coronavirus outbreak since last year, is healthy enough to start trimming stimulus especially as debt bingeing fast becomes an economic issue.