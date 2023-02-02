Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea Jan inflation unexpectedly ticks up
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea Jan inflation unexpectedly ticks up

South Korea Jan inflation unexpectedly ticks up

FILE PHOTO-A customer picks up a lunch box at a convenience store in Seoul, South Korea, June 24, 2022. Picture taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/ Heo Ran

02 Feb 2023 07:12AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2023 07:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's consumer inflation ticked up in January to a three-month high, against economists' expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index was 5.2 per cent higher in January than in the same month a year before, rising faster than the 5.0 per cent rate seen in December, according to Statistics Korea. Economists had expected the pace of growth to stay steady at 5.0 per cent.

The index was 0.8 per cent higher than in December, when the monthly rise was 0.2 per cent. A 0.5 per cent increase from December was tipped in a Reuters poll.

By product category, public utility costs rose 4.6 per cent from the previous month while agricultural products jumped 6.2 per cent, leading the index higher. Petroleum products fell 2.8 per cent.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 4.1 per cent in January on a year earlier, the same as in December, when annual core inflation eased for the first time in 13 months.

At their policy meeting on Jan. 13, most of the Bank of Korea's board members were seen turning cautious about additional interest rate hikes, though the board voted on that day to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.50 per cent. Meeting minutes were released two days ago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.