South Korea January jobs rise most in almost 22 years

SEOUL: South Korea's unemployment rate inched down in January, with the number of people employed rising at the sharpest pace in nearly 22 years, though the increase was mainly due to a low base and was supported by the government's fiscal spending.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slid to 3.6 per cent in January, versus 3.8 per cent in December, Statistics Korea data showed, while some 1,135,000 jobs were added, the most since March 2000.

The country lost jobs for a 12th straight month through March 2020 to Feb 2021, and the number of employed people fell at the sharpest pace in more than two decades in January 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the labour market.

The breakdown of January data showed jobs were mostly added in healthcare and social services, about 250,000, while those in accommodation facilities, restaurants, transportation and warehouses rose a combined 249,000.

Wednesday's (Feb 16) data comes as the country's presidential candidates formally began campaigning for the March election in what is set to be the tightest race in 20 years between the two main parties.

The government has allocated about a third of the total government expenditure for welfare and jobs, and plans to spend about 70 per cent of the annual fiscal budget in the first half of 2022 to shore up the economy.