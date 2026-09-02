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South Korea, Japan discuss cooperation on emergency energy supply
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Business

South Korea, Japan discuss cooperation on emergency energy supply

South Korea, Japan discuss cooperation on emergency energy supply

A view of South Korean and Japanese national flags on the airplane at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Sep 2026 10:04AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2026 10:11AM)
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SEOUL, Sept 2 : South Korea and Japan held their first meeting on implementing a supply chain partnership in Tokyo, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Seoul's Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to deepen cooperation on stable emergency supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil and petroleum products, and exchanged views on coordinating responses to carbon emissions and supply chain due diligence rules including the EU's carbon tariff, the ministry said.

Source: Reuters
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