Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea jobless rate falls to record low in August
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea jobless rate falls to record low in August

South Korea jobless rate falls to record low in August

FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at recruiting information during a job fair in Seoul, South Korea, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

15 Sep 2021 07:19AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 07:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's unemployment rate fell to a record low in August, government data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, even as it struggles to contain the latest wave of virus.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 2.8per cent, Statistics Korea data showed, the lowest since data release began in June 1999 and down from 3.3per cent in July.

There were 518,000 jobs added last month, compared to 542,000 a month earlier.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us