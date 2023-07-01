Logo
Business

South Korea June exports fall for ninth month, trade balance swings to surplus
Business

South Korea June exports fall for ninth month, trade balance swings to surplus

South Korea June exports fall for ninth month, trade balance swings to surplus

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

01 Jul 2023 08:28AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2023 08:33AM)
SEOUL : South Korea's exports fell more than expected in June and extended their downturn to a ninth straight month, while the trade balance swung to a surplus for the first time since early last year.

Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 6.0 per cent year-on-year to $54.24 billion in June, after a 15.2 per cent drop in May, trade ministry data showed on Saturday.

It was worse than a 3.0 per cent decline tipped in a Reuters survey, but still the second-smallest percentage loss for the ongoing downturn that began in October.

Imports fell 11.7 per cent to $53.11 billion, compared with a loss of 14.0 per cent in the previous month and an 11.0 per cent decline expected by economists.

As a result, the country posted a trade surplus of $1.13 billion in June, after 15 straight months of the export-reliant economy suffering trade deficits.

Source: Reuters

