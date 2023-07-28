Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

South Korea June factory output falls more than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

South Korea June factory output falls more than expected

South Korea June factory output falls more than expected

FILE PHOTO: A factory is seen in Incheon, South Korea, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 07:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's factory production fell more than expected in June, official data showed on Friday, as automobile and petroleum production dropped.

The industrial output index fell 1.0 per cent in June on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, after a 3.0 per cent jump in May, according to Statistics Korea.

It was faster than the 0.3 per cent fall tipped in a Reuters survey and marked the fastest loss in four months.

Production of semiconductors rose 3.6 per cent over the month, but automobiles declined 12.9 per cent and oil refining dropped 14.6 per cent.

The index fell 5.6 per cent over a year earlier, which was milder than the 7.6 per cent drop the previous month, while economists had expected a 5.5 per cent fall.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.